Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Up to $21.53

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.53, but opened at $22.34. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $22.43, with a volume of 3,641,102 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 2.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TZA. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

