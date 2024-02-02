Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.38. 1,033,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,729,311. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

