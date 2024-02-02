Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Lowers Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 92,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 48.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $61.44. The company had a trading volume of 746,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,469. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.37. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.78.

Get Our Latest Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.