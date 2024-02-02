Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 257,635 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 257,635 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 304,923 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 367,977 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 777,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,651,000 after buying an additional 237,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $3,776,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on F shares. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 28,388,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,076,758. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.