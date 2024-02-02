Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.20. 66,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,595. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.63 and a 1-year high of $226.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.79.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

