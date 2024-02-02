Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.625 billion to $1.925 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.800-7.300 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America raised Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.94.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.66. The stock had a trading volume of 668,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.65 and its 200 day moving average is $130.21. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $143.47.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,962.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,962.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,359 shares of company stock worth $2,658,625. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.