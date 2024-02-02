Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.69-3.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.015-1.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion. Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.690-3.790 EPS.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.43. 77,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,723. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.32 and a beta of 1.46. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $133.81 and a fifty-two week high of $258.91.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $226.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 17.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth $226,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 142.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 32,512 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.