Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $825.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.56 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

NYSE LAZ traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.29. 112,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,623. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -169.49%.

LAZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lazard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 88.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 489.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 64.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 26.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

