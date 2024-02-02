Energi (NRG) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Energi has a market cap of $8.07 million and approximately $229,907.40 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00084701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00028710 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00021350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 73,310,787 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.