PotCoin (POT) Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $12.90 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00158242 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00014461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009308 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002305 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

