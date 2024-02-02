LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Announces Earnings Results

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS.
Shares of LPLA traded up $11.66 on Friday, reaching $252.12. The stock had a trading volume of 404,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.08 and a 200 day moving average of $230.30. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $257.64.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.
