LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Announces Earnings Results

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPLA traded up $11.66 on Friday, reaching $252.12. The stock had a trading volume of 404,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.08 and a 200 day moving average of $230.30. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $257.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.91.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

