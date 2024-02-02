VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Down 2% Over Last Week

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 2% against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $83.11 million and $4,867.15 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 75,394,103 coins. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 75,391,301.88878989. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.08543301 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $4,073.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

