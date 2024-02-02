Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Trading 32.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Astrafer has a market cap of $51.47 million and approximately $1,397.73 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Astrafer has traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Astrafer token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astrafer Token Profile

Astrafer’s genesis date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,653,950 tokens. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g.

Buying and Selling Astrafer

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.32933807 USD and is down -4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $2,020.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

