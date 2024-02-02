Comparing DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) & Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DigitalBridge Group and Alexander’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalBridge Group 0 0 7 1 3.13 Alexander’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus target price of $21.94, indicating a potential upside of 12.02%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than Alexander’s.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

90.4% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Alexander’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander’s has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalBridge Group 4.50% 1.39% 0.44% Alexander’s 46.17% 40.74% 7.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Alexander’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalBridge Group $1.14 billion 2.80 -$321.80 million ($0.21) -93.52 Alexander’s $205.81 million 5.49 $57.63 million $19.37 11.42

Alexander’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DigitalBridge Group. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexander’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

DigitalBridge Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. DigitalBridge Group pays out -19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexander’s pays out 92.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Alexander’s beats DigitalBridge Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

