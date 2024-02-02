Analyzing Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) & DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Free Report) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Logiq and DLocal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Logiq alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -252.07% -618.95% -362.22% DLocal 24.09% 38.59% 16.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.7% of DLocal shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.7% of Logiq shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of DLocal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $25.71 million 0.12 -$49.16 million N/A N/A DLocal $418.92 million 11.29 $108.68 million $0.45 36.33

This table compares Logiq and DLocal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DLocal has higher revenue and earnings than Logiq.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Logiq and DLocal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A DLocal 1 4 3 0 2.25

DLocal has a consensus price target of $20.15, indicating a potential upside of 22.12%. Given DLocal’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DLocal is more favorable than Logiq.

Risk & Volatility

Logiq has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DLocal has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DLocal beats Logiq on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logiq

(Get Free Report)

Logiq, Inc. provides e-commerce solutions and services in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. The company operates its DATALogiq-branded consumer data management platform by lead generation, online marketing, and multichannel reengagement strategies through its owned and operated brands. Its DATALogiq develops a proprietary data management platform and integrates with various third-party service providers to optimize the return on its marketing efforts. The company was formerly known as Weyland Tech Inc. and changed its name to Logiq, Inc. in September 2020. Logiq, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About DLocal

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.