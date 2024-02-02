Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) and GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Head to Head Contrast

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) and GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Jushi and GLG Life Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jushi 0 4 1 0 2.20 GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jushi -67.16% -614.11% -35.22% GLG Life Tech -360.52% N/A -146.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Jushi shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Jushi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jushi and GLG Life Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jushi $284.28 million 0.59 -$202.32 million N/A N/A GLG Life Tech $8.40 million 0.11 -$25.42 million ($0.63) -0.04

GLG Life Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jushi.

Summary

Jushi beats GLG Life Tech on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabis dry flower, vaporizer forms of cannabis, edibles, cannabis oil in capsules, tinctures, cannabis in topical products, and other cannabis products, as well as vape cartridges, disposables, and concentrates under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands. In addition, it operates medical cannabis dispensaries under the BEYOND/HELLO, Nature's Remedy, and NuLeaf brands. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves in the food and beverage industry. The company was formerly known as GLG Life Tech Limited and changed its name to GLG Life Tech Corporation in March 2007. GLG Life Tech Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

