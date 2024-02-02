Head-To-Head Contrast: Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) and Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) and Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.56, meaning that its share price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Biosciences has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Spruce Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Spruce Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Day One Biopharmaceuticals 1 0 5 0 2.67 Spruce Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $42.60, suggesting a potential upside of 186.48%. Spruce Biosciences has a consensus price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 122.22%. Given Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Day One Biopharmaceuticals is more favorable than Spruce Biosciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Day One Biopharmaceuticals N/A -48.20% -45.40% Spruce Biosciences N/A -54.81% -42.37%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Day One Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$142.18 million ($2.30) -6.45 Spruce Biosciences N/A N/A -$46.18 million ($1.49) -2.27

Day One Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spruce Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Spruce Biosciences beats Day One Biopharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma. The company is also developing Pimasertib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of mitogen-activated protein kinase kinases 1 and 2. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial. It is also developing tildacerfont for the treatment of pediatric classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia in children that is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and for females with polycystic ovary syndrome, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial. The company has a license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company to research, develop, and commercialize compounds for various pharmaceutical uses; and collaboration and license agreement with Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize tildacerfont for the treatment of CAH in Japan. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

