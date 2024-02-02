W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 38.000-40.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 38.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.2 billion-$17.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.5 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY24 guidance to $38.00-40.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $922.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $833.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $763.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $625.97 and a 1-year high of $925.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

