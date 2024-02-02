Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,083 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 65,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24,238.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter.

SCHH traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. 1,408,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,191,009. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $21.54.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

