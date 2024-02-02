Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,470,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.72% of Ferguson worth $241,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Ferguson Stock Performance

FERG traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $189.98. 106,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,099. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.26. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $123.17 and a twelve month high of $194.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

