Boston Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,351,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654,181 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $236,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $382,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $94.77. 377,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,262. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.42. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

