Boston Partners Has $284.49 Million Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,794,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,333 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 4.15% of BWX Technologies worth $284,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 75.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,358,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,014,000 after buying an additional 1,006,326 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,828,000 after buying an additional 595,604 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $42,596,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 8,380.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 501,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,602,000 after buying an additional 495,385 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWXT traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.40. The company had a trading volume of 27,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,247. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $83.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BWXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

