Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $125.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $318.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $126.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 171.11%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

