Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.5 %

PFE traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.89. 8,823,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,914,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

