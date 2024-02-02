Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 455 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,784 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,082,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,570,988. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.