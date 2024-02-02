Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys 1,707 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unionview LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IWP opened at $105.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.19 and a 200 day moving average of $96.54. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $106.12.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

