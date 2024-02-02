Americana Partners LLC Acquires 9,994 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 81.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 65,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.9% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.77.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $142.71 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $155.20. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.96 and a 200-day moving average of $135.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

