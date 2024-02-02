Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $193.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.18. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.