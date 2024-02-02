Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 5,098 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.72. 1,684,625 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average of $50.73. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.