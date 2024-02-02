Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24, RTT News reports. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Ashland Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ASH opened at $94.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.93. Ashland has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $108.67.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ashland by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ASH. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

