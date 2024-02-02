AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.30 billion. AbbVie also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.050-11.250 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair raised AbbVie from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.13.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,649,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,705. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $172.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $3,033,348,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $530,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

