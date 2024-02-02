LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of LYB stock traded down $2.38 on Friday, hitting $92.23. The company had a trading volume of 585,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,747. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 225.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.69.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

