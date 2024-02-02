Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Church & Dwight updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.420-3.420 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.850-0.850 EPS.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.93. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $79.40 and a 1 year high of $103.21. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $72,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 62.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.