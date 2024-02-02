Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DECK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,557,288,000 after buying an additional 510,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after acquiring an additional 417,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $94,813,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,988,000 after acquiring an additional 171,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after buying an additional 164,730 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DECK. Truist Financial began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $709.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $850.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $753.38.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $770.91 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $395.90 and a 12-month high of $778.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $704.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $601.50.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.05 by $4.06. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

