Ledyard National Bank Sells 140 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.27.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $253.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.26. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $267.12. The stock has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

