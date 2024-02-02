Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 16,600 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Hologic by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 45,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,426,000 after purchasing an additional 69,276 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.1% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 10.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX opened at $74.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.32. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,475. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

