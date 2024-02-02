Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $11.45 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ FISV traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.94. 2,337,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.23. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

