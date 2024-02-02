Summit Financial LLC Sells 264 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Summit Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. Barclays upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $129.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.15 and its 200 day moving average is $116.25. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $129.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

