Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,071 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.71.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.47. 705,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,879. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $148.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 over the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

