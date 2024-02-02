Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $365,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 52.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 406,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,286,000 after acquiring an additional 140,438 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 174.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.17. 463,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.84. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Stephens lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.