Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $9.51 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 6,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 91.6% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,297.81.

Insider Activity

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,246 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,747. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock traded up $11.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,453.57. 35,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,204. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,470.05 and a 52 week high of $2,453.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,284.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,061.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

