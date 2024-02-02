Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $10.40 Million Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Grand Canyon Education worth $10,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1,607.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $11,761,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 29.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100,583 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 11.9% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 871,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,904,000 after purchasing an additional 92,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 80,696 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOPE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $199,984.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 1.4 %

Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.94. 36,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,207. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $144.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.19 and a 200 day moving average of $122.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 31.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.