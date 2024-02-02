Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,098 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $10,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.67. 477,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,679. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.77.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

