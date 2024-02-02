Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,613,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,219,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,270,187. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.64.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

