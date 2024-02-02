Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,070 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $10,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYC stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.28. The stock had a trading volume of 99,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,839. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.53. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.76.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

