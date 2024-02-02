Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $9.23 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $9,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,677,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,748,000 after acquiring an additional 358,303 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,022,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,735,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,824,000 after purchasing an additional 280,869 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,499,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.44. 63,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,219. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average of $76.74. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $69.70 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.