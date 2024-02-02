Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $500.00 at TD Cowen

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Cowen from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on META. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.05.

Shares of META opened at $394.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $406.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $355.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.85.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $228,664.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,720 shares in the company, valued at $14,026,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 940,024 shares of company stock valued at $329,012,861. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

