Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.92. The stock had a trading volume of 299,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,469. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $174.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

