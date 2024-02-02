Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 944 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,145,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,013,000,000 after purchasing an additional 162,391 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,605,000 after purchasing an additional 768,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,518,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,671,000 after purchasing an additional 90,589 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ROK traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $261.82. The stock had a trading volume of 264,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,274. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.57 and its 200 day moving average is $293.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,402. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

