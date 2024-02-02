Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 20 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4,247.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,432,000 after buying an additional 138,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 188,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,602,000 after buying an additional 127,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $6.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,804.48. The stock had a trading volume of 27,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,005. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,646.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2,573.79. The company has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,849.99.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,858.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AZO

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.